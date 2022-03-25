BBDO Pencils In New OOH Campaign for Volkswagen’s ID Range

BBDO has rolled out a new OOH campaign for Volkswagen to promote its all-electric ID.3 and ID.4 models.

The OOH billboard, which is located on the busy Macken Street, takes the humble pencil to make a powerful statement by creating a hand drawn billboard to highlight the brand’s “Way to Zero” vision as the car industry pivots towards a zero carbon future.

Ireland’s bestselling all-electric cars in 2021, were Volkswagen’s all-electric ID.3 and ID.4 models which are helping to deliver a carbon-free, cleaner and greener future. Given the early success of the range in the Irish car market, Volkswagen is keen to remind consumers of the higher purpose and position of the ID. Range as more car brands are introducing all-electric models to the Irish consumer.

According to Mark McGrath, head of marketing at Volkswagen: “We are very proud to say that the ID. range of fully electric cars are delivered to users in Ireland with a net carbon neutral balance. We are delighted to bring this idea to life in such an innovative way with our ‘Zero Carbon’ special OOH build in Dublin”.

To dramatise the core benefit of range, BBDO Dublin used one of humankind’s oldest and humblest tools: a pencil; ironically, a carbon-centric tool. Jon Berkeley of Mack Signs, a traditional Dublin sign-writer, was commissioned to hand-draw an entire 48-sheet in pencil, in-situ, in real-time. Taking two days to complete, it demonstrated how a simple carbon pencil can be a force for good and help point the way to a zero carbon future, with Volkswagen.

Credits:

Agency: BBDO Dublin

Executive Creative Director – Shane O’Brien

Colm O’Gaora – Copywriter

Fionan Healy – Art Director

Fiona Gilroy – Account Director

Emma Blaney – Account Manager

Client: Volkswagen

Mark McGrath – Marketing Director

Illustrators:

Jon Berkeley

Cormac Dillon – Mack Sign Painting

Production company:

Headcase