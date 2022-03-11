Shortlist for Cannes Young Lions Published

The shortlist for this year’s Cannes Young Lions, which is organised by IAPI, has been published.
The shortlisted candidates will present to their juries the week of between March 21st-25th.
Seven teams will be selected to go through to compete on a global level at the Cannes Young Lions Competition which will be held during May/June 2022
According to IAPI CEO Charley Stoney: “I extend my congratulations to all those that were shortlisted. It was a privilege to judge this immensely creative work and see first-hand the talent within our industry. I look forward to seeing their presentations and making the final selection for Team Ireland 2022. I know we would be ably represented by all of those that have made this shortlist and wish them all the best of luck.”
The charities who have benefitted from the competition are Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and The Open Community.
The sponsors and partners of this year’s competition include DMG Media, Radiocentre Ireland, PRII, PRCA, Pull the Trigger, Sky Media Ireland, Meta, Smurfit Kappa and Core.
Cannes Young Lions 2022 Shortlist
Design Category
Dylan Panetta & Aoibheann O’Sullivan, Custodian
Kevin McInerney & Kristen Bell, Custodian
Raphael Da Silva, Rothco l Accenture Interactive & Roisin Jordan, The Tenth Man
Rita O’Brien & Roisin Ryan, Verve
Digital Category
Eva Redmond & Sophie Burke, Core Creative
Kim Comiskey & Derwin Myers, Folk Wunderman Thompson
Oisin Scott & Lee Flanagan, Idea
Kellie Doyle & Amrith Muralidharan, iZest Marketing
Lorna Tutty & Aisling Clarke, Rothco l Accenture Interactive
Andy Williams & Tamara Conyngham, Rothco l Accenture Interactive
Film Category
Nadine Kennedy & Zsofi Abel, Boys + Girls
Dean Ryan, Boys + Girls & Lucas Oliveira, Rothco l Accenture Interactive
Adam Kelly & Eoin Lennon, Rothco l Accenture Interactive
Oisín Deignan & Caroline Doyle, Rothco l Accenture Interactive
Media Category
Orla Collins & Grace Keyes, MediaCom
Ryan Reid & Ellen Hudson, Mediaworks
Alexandra Ring & Catriona Cunningham, OMD
Eleanor Kearney & Susie Delahunt, PHD
Róisín Monk & Laura Cassidy, Rothco l Accenture Interactive
Michael Dargan & Chris Murphy , Zenith
Alexander Glover & Shane Brazil, Zenith
Print Category
Ivona Poljak & Isabel Harvey, BBDO Dublin
Sean Timbs, Dynamo & Shane O’Hare, Bloom
Ellen Jones & Freya Williams, Ogilvy
Susan McGing & Luz Estevan, Pluto
Emmet Heneghan & Steve Clifford, Rothco l Accenture Interactive
Rudy Godfrey & Jack O’Brien, The Public House
PR Category
Katie Dumpleton & Meabh O’Mahony, 150Bond
Aoife Cregan & Kate Stapleton, Edelman
Erin Healy & Kasia Sobiech, Sweartaker
Lucy Carroll & Fodhla O’Connell-Grennell, THINKHOUSE
Abigail Shaw & Caoimhe Corbett, Wilson Hartnell
Young Marketers Category
Emma McKeown & Robeyn Lambe, 48 – Three Ireland
Adetunji Paul, AIB
Ruth Gill & Amy Cavanagh, An Post
Anna Walsh & Niamh Fanthom, Heineken Ireland
Mary-Claire Lynch & Rebecca Doherty, Dairygold – Kerry Foods