Shortlist for Cannes Young Lions Published

The shortlist for this year’s Cannes Young Lions, which is organised by IAPI, has been published.

The shortlisted candidates will present to their juries the week of between March 21st-25th.

Seven teams will be selected to go through to compete on a global level at the Cannes Young Lions Competition which will be held during May/June 2022

According to IAPI CEO Charley Stoney: “I extend my congratulations to all those that were shortlisted. It was a privilege to judge this immensely creative work and see first-hand the talent within our industry. I look forward to seeing their presentations and making the final selection for Team Ireland 2022. I know we would be ably represented by all of those that have made this shortlist and wish them all the best of luck.”

The charities who have benefitted from the competition are Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland and The Open Community.

The sponsors and partners of this year’s competition include DMG Media, Radiocentre Ireland, PRII, PRCA, Pull the Trigger, Sky Media Ireland, Meta, Smurfit Kappa and Core.

Cannes Young Lions 2022 Shortlist

Design Category

Dylan Panetta & Aoibheann O’Sullivan, Custodian

Kevin McInerney & Kristen Bell, Custodian

Raphael Da Silva, Rothco l Accenture Interactive & Roisin Jordan, The Tenth Man

Rita O’Brien & Roisin Ryan, Verve

Digital Category

Eva Redmond & Sophie Burke, Core Creative

Kim Comiskey & Derwin Myers, Folk Wunderman Thompson

Oisin Scott & Lee Flanagan, Idea

Kellie Doyle & Amrith Muralidharan, iZest Marketing

Lorna Tutty & Aisling Clarke, Rothco l Accenture Interactive

Andy Williams & Tamara Conyngham, Rothco l Accenture Interactive

Film Category

Nadine Kennedy & Zsofi Abel, Boys + Girls

Dean Ryan, Boys + Girls & Lucas Oliveira, Rothco l Accenture Interactive

Adam Kelly & Eoin Lennon, Rothco l Accenture Interactive

Oisín Deignan & Caroline Doyle, Rothco l Accenture Interactive

Media Category

Orla Collins & Grace Keyes, MediaCom

Ryan Reid & Ellen Hudson, Mediaworks

Alexandra Ring & Catriona Cunningham, OMD

Eleanor Kearney & Susie Delahunt, PHD

Róisín Monk & Laura Cassidy, Rothco l Accenture Interactive

Michael Dargan & Chris Murphy , Zenith

Alexander Glover & Shane Brazil, Zenith

Print Category

Ivona Poljak & Isabel Harvey, BBDO Dublin

Sean Timbs, Dynamo & Shane O’Hare, Bloom

Ellen Jones & Freya Williams, Ogilvy

Susan McGing & Luz Estevan, Pluto

Emmet Heneghan & Steve Clifford, Rothco l Accenture Interactive

Rudy Godfrey & Jack O’Brien, The Public House

PR Category

Katie Dumpleton & Meabh O’Mahony, 150Bond

Aoife Cregan & Kate Stapleton, Edelman

Erin Healy & Kasia Sobiech, Sweartaker

Lucy Carroll & Fodhla O’Connell-Grennell, THINKHOUSE

Abigail Shaw & Caoimhe Corbett, Wilson Hartnell

Young Marketers Category

Emma McKeown & Robeyn Lambe, 48 – Three Ireland

Adetunji Paul, AIB

Ruth Gill & Amy Cavanagh, An Post

Anna Walsh & Niamh Fanthom, Heineken Ireland

Mary-Claire Lynch & Rebecca Doherty, Dairygold – Kerry Foods