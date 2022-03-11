Rothco Named as One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, has been named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022 by Fast Company magazine.

Rothco made it on to the prestigious list in the No 2 position in the Joint Ventures category together with Warner Music for their collaboration on the award-winning “Saylists” campaign.

“Saylists speaks to the power of collaboration and belief in a great idea. Warner Music helped demonstrate how music has the ability to change people’s lives for the better,” says Richcard Carr, CEO of Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive.

“Saylists was a personal project for many people on the team who have experience with speech and sound disorders, and everyone involved got fully behind it. We’re immensely proud of the team for this recognition. Creativity and innovation will always be at the heart of what we do. We are on a constant journey to engage the world,” he adds.

The annual Fast Companies listings are widely recognized throughout the business world and this year a total of 528 companies across 52 categories were recognized.

For its part, Saylists has won numerous awards over the past 18 months, including a coveted Grand Prix at last year’s Cannes Lions 2021 as well a Grand Prix at eurobest Awards 2021.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonisation efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.