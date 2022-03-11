Javelin & Jobs.ie Hit the TikTok Global Stage

Javelin has had its work added to the global list of TikTok Success Stories on the platform’s global site. The campaign for Jobs.ie features alongside case-studies from around the world for brands like KFC, Sephora, Reese’s, Puma, VW, eBay and Adidas.

Javelin recently launched a new brand campaign for Jobs.ie entitled The Jobsiest Job Site across OOH, radio and digital. TikTok featured heavily as part of the new campaign with a bespoke approach entitled “Find your dreamiest job, In the easiest way” running across a six-week period on the video driven social platform.

“Becoming one of a few Irish case studies on the TikTok global business page is testament to the effectiveness of the campaign. Our biggest objectives were to increase visits to our platform but most importantly increase our jobseeker registrations. Once a jobseeker registers on the platform, they automatically get served instant job matches and content relevant to their job search, so to see an uplift of 26.7% in registrations was a terrific result and a clear indicator of how successful the campaign was in both media and creative terms,” says Sarah Brewer, marketing director, Saon Group.

The campaign for Jobs.ie joins four other Irish case-studies on the global TikTok site. They are AIB, Vodafone, Dominos and Lucozade.

