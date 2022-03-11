Core to Develop Platform for Sky Ireland’s Sponsorship of Irish Women’s National Team

Following a competitive pitch, Core has been appointed as the agency of record for Sky Ireland’s sponsorship of the Irish Women’s National Team.

As part of its partnership with Sky Ireland, Core will roll out a new platform to promote the team as it attempts to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup Finals in Australia and New Zealand.

“Our primary ambition for our Women’s National Team partnership is to drive support and awareness for the squad and do everything we can to get the country behind them. Core has developed a unique platform for our above the line campaign that will help us to achieve just that. We are immensely proud of our WNT partnership, and we look forward to revealing our new campaign in the coming weeks,” says , Orlaith Ryan, Sky Ireland’s chief commercial officer.

“As a sponsorship professional this is one of those career high points, a partnership you are privileged to work on. Women’s football is the fastest growing sport in the world. This team is packed with talent and its potential to inspire and lift the nation is enormous. They have a committed and loyal fan base which we want to grow exponentially. We cannot wait to work with Sky and the FAI to give this team the platform it deserves,” adds Jill Downey, manging director of Core Sponsorship.

“We are really excited to start developing and creating the winning sponsorship platform with Sky and the team ahead of their next FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier in Sweden. Collaborating across Core on this has been a real joy. The highlight for me, is seeing the power of our deep specialism in strategy and sponsorship and watching how this expertise has been harnessed by our creative team to produce brilliant work. We cannot wait to bring it to life,” says Caitriona Ní Laoire, managing director, Core Creative.