War in Ukraine Dents Irish Consumer Confidence

Following Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, consumer confidence is down according to the latest B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer.

Despite most Covid restrictions coming to an end and a stable pandemic situation, consumer confidence is down significantly from January to February. This is driven by concerns about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but also higher costs of living. Consumer confidence is now at -33, down from -3 in January and back in line with covid averages.

Consumers remain cautious in terms of future spending.

Attitudes towards the value of personal assets remain positive.

2 in 5 expect their personal finances to worsen in the next 12 months.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,020 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online barometer from the 17th-25th February.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Jimmy Larsen and Pooja Sankhe: jimmy@banda.ie and pooja@banda.ie