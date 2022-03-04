The Lennon Courtney Podcast Makes GoLoud Debut

GoLoud, the Bauer Media-owned digital audio platform that hosts podcasts, live radio, and music streaming, has added the The Lennon Courtney Podcast to its suite of podcasts.

The weekly podcast is hosted by presenters and fashion designers Sonya Lennon and Brendan Courtney who are now into their eight series.

Each episode offers detailed and empathetic analysis of (sometimes) controversial and (always) thought-provoking cultural phenomena. An info-tainment sandwich of topical social issues wrapped in pop culture references. It’s the thinking woman’s guide to… Madonna’s face, the hidden sociopaths in your life, identity theft and even, “stupid” fashion.

According to Sonya Lennon, co-host of The Lennon Courtney Podcast: “This podcast is guaranteed to raise a smile and is highly likely to result in a laugh out loud moment. It’s intelligent discussion wrapped in hot pink fun fur.”

“This is a superb addition to our ever expanding slate of successful podcasts. We’re long-time fans of Brendan and Sonya’s work, so it’s been fantastic to work with them on further developing their podcast content and audience strategy. It’s a great example of how GoLoud can partner with established series and top content creators at any stage in their audio journey,” adds Dee Reddy, head of content development, GoLoud.