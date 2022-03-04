TBWA\Dublin Rolls Out New Campaign for Breakthrough Cancer Research

TBWA\Dublin has created its first campaign for Breakthrough Cancer Research, the charity that raises money to fund cancer research.

Building on the success of previous award-winning campaigns, the brief was to clearly showcase its unique mission as a charity – to achieve 100% survival for 100% of cancers and how this is only possible through research breakthroughs.

Called “Every Breakthrough Brings Us Closer”- it shows that every breakthrough discovered under a microscope, or through measured analysis, helps make more cancer survivors.

The film features real survivors of cancer enjoying every-day life – made possible because of cancer research. Two of Breakthrough’s funded researchers also feature along with actual cancer cells and patient scans.

According to TBWA\Dublin copywriter Martin Corcoran: “The creative output for this campaign wouldn’t have been possible without such close collaboration between Breakthrough and TBWA. Everyone that appears in the film came from the charity’s own network, and it was a real honour for our team to work with each survivor. And we’re so thankful also to the researchers featured at the end of the piece. Not only did they allow us to film them in action, but they also provided the cancer cell imagery and the scientific footage used throughout.”

Orla Dolan, CEO of Breakthrough Cancer Research adds: “This was a difficult brief for TBWA\Dublin to undertake. We needed them to inject the real emotion of what it means to survive cancer with real science so people could connect the dots – more research means more survivors. TBWA have given us a way of really connecting the work in the lab with moments that matter for people with cancer.’

Directed by TBWA\Dublin’s own Matthieu Chardon, the film utilises carefully planned match cuts to bridge the scientific world of research labs with the tender moments of real-life cancer survivors. Starting with a hero 40 second brand film, the campaign also includes shorter cutdowns and social formats, along with print, VOD, digital and radio executions.

