IAPI to Host First Creative is Native Event in Two Years on March 11

IAPI to Host First Creative is Native Event in Two Years on...

Winning on a Global Stage is the theme of IAPI’s first in-person event in over two years which will be held at the Lighthouse Cinema in Smithfield on Friday March 11. The event is part of IAPI’s Creative is Native initiative.

Speakers at the event include Alan Kelly, chief creative officer, Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive; Bridget Johnson, executive creative director, Boys + Girls and Des O’Leary, managing director, Catapult.

The speakers will discuss their own journey to international success and what exactly sparked the inspiration within their agency for their award-winning campaigns and business pitches. They will also discuss their previous international wins, and share their opinions on what it takes to win on a global stage – whether it’s D&AD, The One Show, Clios, Cannes, or the Effies.

The speakers will also reveal their key ingredients for success, what they look for when it comes to judging on an international stage, and how to prepare before presenting your idea at an international award show.

The event is supported by The Irish Times.

The tickets for this event are free and to attend register HERE