IAPI Announces Judges for Cannes Young Lions 2022 Competition

IAPI has announced the judges for this years’ Cannes Young Lions competition which is open to advertising and marketing professionals aged 31 and under and gives them an opportunity to represent Ireland at the annual Cannes festival this year.

The juries are made up of sponsors, relevant charity representatives and experts in each field and include the following:

PR Jury

Karen Moynihan, Outreach and Development Officer, The Open Community

Martina Byrne, CEO, PRII/PRCA

Kevin Sammon, Director of Global Corporate Communications and MarketinG, IDA

Lisa Nicole Dunne, MD & Founder, Mantra Strategy

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Digital Jury

Karen Moynihan, Outreach and Development Officer, The Open Community

Leo Moore, Head of Meta Ireland & VP, International Business Planning & Operations

Ireland & VP, International Business Planning & Operations Sue Cleary, Consultant, Sue Cleary Consulting

Lisa Nicole Dunne, MD & Founder, Mantra Strategy

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Print Jury

Tim Griffiths, CEO, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland

Karl Byrne, Head of Sales, DMG Media Ireland

Sue Cleary, Consultant, Sue Cleary Consulting

Sean Hynes, Creative Director, Bonfire

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Young Marketers Jury

Louise Archbold, Director of Communications, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland

Shane Doyle, Group Strategy Director, Core

Laura Slattery, Journalist, Irish Times

Bairbre McGlade, Creative Director, BBDO Dublin

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Media Jury

John Fanning, Lecturer, UCD Business School / IAPI Fellow, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Board member

Ciaran Cunningham, CEO, Radiocentre Ireland

Sue Cleary, Consultant, Sue Cleary Consulting

Bairbre McGlade, Creative Director, BBDO Dublin

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Film Jury

John Fanning, Lecturer, UCD Business School / IAPI Fellow, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Board member

Max Brady, Executive Producer, Pull the Trigger

Malcolm Murray, Sales Director, Sky Media Ireland

Suvi Lahde, ECD, SEK, Finland

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Design Jury