IAPI Announces Judges for Cannes Young Lions 2022 Competition

IAPI has announced the judges for this years’ Cannes Young Lions competition which is open to advertising and marketing professionals aged 31 and under and gives them an opportunity to represent Ireland at the annual Cannes festival this year.

The juries are made up of sponsors, relevant charity representatives and experts in each field and include the following:

PR Jury

  • Karen Moynihan, Outreach and Development Officer, The Open Community
  • Martina Byrne, CEO, PRII/PRCA
  • Kevin Sammon, Director of Global Corporate Communications and MarketinG, IDA
  • Lisa Nicole Dunne, MD & Founder, Mantra Strategy
  • Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Digital Jury

  • Karen Moynihan, Outreach and Development Officer, The Open Community
  • Leo Moore, Head of MetaIreland & VP, International Business Planning & Operations
  • Sue Cleary, Consultant, Sue Cleary Consulting
  • Lisa Nicole Dunne, MD & Founder, Mantra Strategy
  • Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Print Jury

  • Tim Griffiths, CEO, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland
  • Karl Byrne, Head of Sales, DMG Media Ireland
  • Sue Cleary, Consultant, Sue Cleary Consulting
  • Sean Hynes, Creative Director, Bonfire
  • Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Young Marketers Jury

  • Louise Archbold, Director of Communications, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland
  • Shane Doyle, Group Strategy Director, Core
  • Laura Slattery, Journalist, Irish Times
  • Bairbre McGlade, Creative Director, BBDO Dublin
  • Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Media Jury

  • John Fanning, Lecturer, UCD Business School / IAPI Fellow, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Board member
  • Ciaran Cunningham, CEO, Radiocentre Ireland
  • Sue Cleary, Consultant, Sue Cleary Consulting
  • Bairbre McGlade, Creative Director, BBDO Dublin
  • Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Film Jury

  • John Fanning, Lecturer, UCD Business School / IAPI Fellow, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Board member
  • Max Brady, Executive Producer, Pull the Trigger
  • Malcolm Murray, Sales Director, Sky Media Ireland
  • Suvi Lahde, ECD, SEK, Finland
  • Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

Design Jury

  • Grainne O’Hogan, Director of Development, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland
  • Ruth Cosgrove, Group Marketing & Communications Director, Smurfit Kappa
  • Celine Dee, Founder/Director, RichardsDee
  • Sean Hynes, Creative Director, Bonfire
  • Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI

