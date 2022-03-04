Business Post Launches Inaugural Sustainability Awards with PwC

With sustainability high on the agenda at the moment the Business Post and PwC have launched the inaugural PwC Sustainable Business Awards.

The awards will recognise the best performing Irish businesses across a range of ESG categories promoting sustainable practice, innovation, and thought leadership.

The awards will take place in the Intercontinental Hotel on Wednesday June 15 and they are open to all businesses operating in Ireland.

According to Richie Oakley, Business Post editor and chief content officer: “I am thrilled to announce the launch of the first ever PwC Business Post Sustainable Business Awards. I believe this event will be a highlight of the Irish business year and look forward to receiving and reviewing the entries in the coming weeks alongside the other members of our judging panel.

“The Business Post is fully aware of the growing importance of ESG for businesses. We want to recognise the companies that are taking their responsibilities in this area seriously and we want to celebrate those achieving growth in a sustainable way. We are delighted to partner with PwC on this. PwC sponsors the Business Post’s Five Degrees of Change podcast and our weekly ESG newsletter and this is an exciting extension of that partnership.”

David McGee, who leads the PwC ESG Team, adds: “PwC has made a worldwide science-based commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The commitment includes supporting our clients to reduce their emissions, as well as reducing those from the PwC network’s operations and suppliers. That’s why partnering with the Business Post to recognise the best performing Irish businesses across a range of ESG categories is a perfect fit for us. We are delighted to work with the Business Post and the Sustainable Business Awards Team on this unique partnership.”

For more information click HERE