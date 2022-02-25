Verve Raises a Toast to Coca Cola to Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership

The creative and experiential agency Verve has kicked off 2022 by marking the 20th anniversary of its partnership with the The Coca-Cola Company in Ireland.

To celebrate the milestone of being one of Coke’s longest standing agency partners, the team at Verve presented Agnese Filippi, Coca-Cola country manager and Aisling Wilde, frontline activation country lead with a commemorative themed Coca-Cola print by renowned Irish artist Orla Walsh.

According to Verve founder Ronan Traynor: “We are proud to be working with Coke for over two decades- over those years we have partnered on an many award winning campaigns, including the first experiential campaign in Ireland way back in 1999, nationwide sampling activations, the much loved Coca-Cola Christmas Truck, Olympic Torch processions, World Cup tours, brand launches, Ireland’s first water projection in Grand Canal Dock for Share a Coke. We have been all over the country engaging with consumers on the streets, in retail centres, at festivals bringing brand campaigns alive in engaging and meaningful ways. Verve has engaged with over 10 million Irish consumers on behalf of Coke since 1999.”