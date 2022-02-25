Media365 Wins Cork City Council Media & Planning Account

Media 365 has picked up the media account for Cork City Council following a recent competitive tender process.

The Dublin-based agency, which is headed up by Mary Power, secured a two year deal with Cork City Council.

“We are very excited to be working with Cork City Council and are looking forward to executing their media campaigns aligned with their innovative plans for Cork City over the coming months and years,” says Power.

“Our team has an experienced and credible footprint across all media platforms in print, broadcast and online and we are looking forward to bringing this campaign to life across various media.”

Clients of the agency include McCauley Pharmacy Group, Red Cow Moran Hotel Group, Hertz Car Sales, ACME Blinds, and Innovu Insurance G