Media Awards to Host Entry Workshop on March 8 as New Judges Join Panel

Media Awards to Host Entry Workshop on March 8 as New Judges...

A number of new judges have joined the judging panel for the Media Awards 2022 while the organisers have also announced that it will host an Awards entry workshop on Tuesday, March 8th at 12pm.

The workshop, which will be held via Zoom, will facilitate entrants seeking further information or clarification about categories, criteria and other relevant issues they may have about the Awards and entering them.

Registration for the workshop is required and entrants can register HERE

The new judges who have joined the judging panel include Mark Irwin, managing director, Ardmore; Jo Rigby, head of agency partnerships, Zappi, John Patten, founder and director of Medialink and Digitize and Liam Kavanagh, board director and former managing director of the Irish Times.

A full list of all the judges is HERE