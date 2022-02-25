Marketing Network Launches 2022 Campaign for LeasePlan

Marketing Network has launched a new campaign for LeasePlan featuring former Irish rugby captain Jamie Heaslip.

The campaign creative was developed to create multiple touchpoints to allow for engagement with potential customers in the personal leasing space.

The TV campaign is running across the Sky AdSmart platform into targeted regions and demographics, while selective outdoor is on display in the catchment area of the Aviva Stadium. National radio and digital are further supporting the activity along with tailored video content with Jamie Heaslip. The activity is running for the duration of the Six Nations Campaign.

The digital team also developed creative competition content for Jamie Heaslip, being delivered via his social media platforms and sharing LeasePlan related content.