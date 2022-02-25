Folk Wunderman Roll Out Powerful Campaign for Irish Cancer Society

The Irish Cancer Society and creative agency, Folk Wunderman Thompson, have launched a poignant and powerful campaign to inspire people in Ireland who have been impacted by cancer to ‘take back from cancer,’ as part of this years’ Daffodil Day.
Taking inspiration from the Akkoç family, the campaign follows the life of aspiring young filmmaker Ziya, sharing some intimate and personal moments from his life that his mother Rachel couldn’t experience during her cancer diagnosis.
The campaign takes an emotive look at all of the days cancer takes from families when a loved one is diagnosed with cancer. Daffodil Day which takes place on March 25th marks a day of hope for families as they take the day back from cancer, and it gives the nation the chance to support those impacted by cancer, with every donation making a difference.
According to Enda Kelly, MD of Folk Wunderman Thompson: “Cancer is relentless in what it takes from people – it takes their health, emotional security, financial security, opportunity, futures, memories, hair, body parts, relationships, childhood, independence and time. For this campaign, we wanted to highlight the extent to which cancer takes from families every day. Using Ziya’s home video footage, we captured an insight into what life is really like for those impacted by cancer, highlighting why the Irish Cancer Society need our support now and all year round.”
“The Akkoç family’s story is not uncommon, and highlights everything cancer takes from families. Our goal is to inspire the nation to take back from cancer on Daffodil Day and every day. Together, we can fund lifesaving research that ensures more families have the opportunity to build new memories together. And we can provide vital supports so no-one has to face cancer alone,” adds Averil Power, CEO, Irish Cancer Society.
The Daffodil 2022 campaign went live on Monday, February 21 and runs across TV, digital display, radio and social media.
