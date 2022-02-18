Spark Foundry Makes Three Key Appointments

Spark Foundry, the Core-owned media agency, has made a number of key appointments, including two appointments to the board.

Antaine Conway joins the board of the agency having previously worked at sister agency Zenith as strategy director since 2019. Prior to joining Zenith she worked with Starcom for nearly seven years and sat on the board of the agency for four years. She will join Spark Foundry in May.

Also joining the board of Spark Foundry is Gemma Gilmore who started her career with Spark Foundry in 2010. A former board member of IAPI, Gilmore has worked with Spark for over 11 years including a stint as its business director for the last four years. In 2021 she was one of the recipients of the IAPI Future Females programme, which awards those who demonstrate their potential leadership abilities.

Headed up by managing director, Sandra Alvarez, Spark Foundry’s clients include the HSE, Three Ireland and the Road Safety Authority.

“We are delighted to have such talent join our senior leadership team,” says Alvarez. “It is wonderful to be able to partner with Antaine who has collaborated with people across Core, to continue to work with Gemma who knows Spark so well and to introduce the talents of Meabh to our team and to our clients. 2022 will be a year full of opportunities,” she says.