Opinions Wins Grand Prix at Research Excellence Awards 2021

Opinions, RED C, B&A and MCCP were this years’ winners at the annual Market Research Awards 2021 which took place online today (Friday, Feb 18).

Opinions, which is headed up by Dave Cullen (pictured above), picked up three awards including the overall Grand Prix for its work with Bord Bia called “Building a Better Future for Irish Apples.” This work also won in the Brand Development & Strategy category. Opinions also won the Analytic Impact category for work with Chill Insurance.

Elsewhere RED C picked up two awards in the Advertising Media Research category as well as the Public Policy & Social Research category. Other winners included B&A for its work with the National Concert Hall and MCCP for its work on the launch of the Heineken-owned Island’s Edge stout.

This year’s LePere Award winner, meanwhile, is Cathal Kavanagh from DCU.

A full list of winners is below.

The judging panel for the awards included Elaine Malcom, lecturer at Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business UCD (Chairperson); Aoife Sadlier, William Grant & Son; Valda Boardman, MD VBPR; Tom Harper, data science director with Annalect – OmniCom Media Group and Aisling O’Sullivan, head of customer planning research & insight at AIB.

According to Meadhbh Quinn, chair of the Marketing Society and CEO of PinkSalmon: “Research has been a cornerstone of the society from its very foundation. So, the Research Excellence Awards continue to hold great importance for us. Once again this year, the standard of entries has been truly exemplary. Thank you to our esteemed judging panel and sponsors for their support and of course congratulations to all the winners!”.

“The strength of the entries and our winners today highlights the significant role that research and insights play in informing, planning and evaluating marketing campaigns and business strategies across all industries. Well done to all of the 2021 winners,” adds Sinead Mooney, outgoing chair of the Marketing Society.

Research Excellence Awards 2021

Advertising and Advertising Media Research (Sponsored by DMG Media Ireland)

Making the Millionaire

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

National Lottery

Brand Development & Strategy (Sponsored by Global)

Building a Brighter Future for Irish Apples

Opinions

Bord Bia

Public Policy & Social Research

Supporting Women’s Aid, Supporting Women

RED C Research & Marketing Limited

Women’s Aid

Product Innovation and NPD Research (Sponsored by Media Central)

The Journey to Island’s Edge – Consumer Co-Creation to Evolve Stout in Ireland

MCCP

Heineken

Analytic Impact (Sponsored by AIMRO)

Data Driving Double Digit Market Share

Opinions

Chill Insurance

COVID19 And Its Implications For Brand Growth (Sponsored by Mediahuis)

The Return of the Audience: A safe route out of Covid for the National Concert Hall

Behaviour & Attitudes

National Concert Hall

Grand Prix (Sponsored by The Business Post)

Building a Brighter Future for Irish Apples

Opinions

Bord Bia