New Judges and Sponsors Announced for Media Awards 2022

As the Media Awards 2021 opened for entries earlier this week, a number of new judges have joined the judging panel including Martina McDonnell, Meta; Lucy Murray, An Post; Viv Maher, ThinkDifferently.ie; Olive Fogarty, marketing consultant; Deirdre Wafer, LinkedIn; Andy Farwell, Astus UK and Alison Hunter, Heineken Ireland.

A full list of all the judges is HERE

The organisers of the awards have also announced two new sponsors DMG Media and TAM Ireland.

DMG Media has again come on board as a Platinum Sponsor of the award. DMG Media is one of the country’s largest publishers with a range of print and digital titles including Irish Daily Mail, Irish Mail on Sunday, Business Plus, EVOKE.ie, Extra.ie, RollerCoaster.ie, OneFabDay.com, GeekIreland and MailOnline. For more information click HERE

TAM Ireland, meanwhile, has become a Silver sponsor of the Awards. TAM Ireland oversees the accurate measurement of TV audiences for advertisers and is made up of representatives from both the commercial broadcast sector and the advertising industry. For more information click HERE

Earlier this week, the entry portal for the Media Awards 2022 went live with full details of all the categories and entry forms. The deadline for entries has been set March 22 at 5.30pm. The gala black-tie event itself will be held in the Industries Hall, the RDS on April 28, 2022.

For more information and to enter go to www.mediaawards.ie