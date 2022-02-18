Kantar’s TGI Survey to Be Published Twice a Year

Kantar’s TGI survey data will now be published twice a year, according to the market research firm.

Used widely within the media, marketing and advertising industry to help advertisers and agencies plan effective campaigns, the research is based on a nationally representative sample of 4,000 respondents and gives a detailed picture of people’s day-to-day behaviours, spending priorities, attitudes and media consumption.

The release dates for 2022 will be in May and October, according to Kantar.

According to Christine Matthews, head of TGI customer success at Kantar: “The impact of the pandemic on consumer behaviour has been far reaching and the implications are still rippling out across the nation. Advertisers, agencies and media owners want the best, most up to date data possible to paint a picture of these shifts so they can deliver targeted, effective campaigns. The change we’ve made means we can provide the regular pulse of consumer intelligence clients need while maintaining the high-quality data standards that we’re known for.”