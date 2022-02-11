Thinkhouse Makes Key Appointments to Leadership Team

Having grown its headcount by over 50% over the last 12 months, Thinkhouse has made three new appointments to its senior leadership team.

The first of these sees Donagh Humphreys appointed as head of social & digital innovation with the agency. Prior to joining the agency five years ago, Humphreys worked with Mindshare Ireland and GroupM Ireland and his new role sees him leading a team of seven social media and digital experts.

Elsewhere, Kieran O’Donovan has been appointed as head of client services. Prior to joining Thinkhouse, he worked with a number of agencies over the last 14 years including Boys & Girls, Publicis Dublin, TBWA\Dublin and Chemistry.

Meanwhile, Lynsey Paisley has been appointed as head of integrated creative strategy. Before joining Thinkhouse and The Youth Lab in 2019, she worked with a number of agencies in Dublin, including McCannBlue, Simply Zesty, Focus Advertising and more recently Chemistry.

Clients of Thinkhouse include Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, Rasio, Yugo, Suntory, Netflix, Nespresso and Michael Kors amongst others. Irish clients include Musgrave, Heineken Ireland, Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard, Barry’s Tea, Life Style Sports, eMovis, innocent and RTÉ.