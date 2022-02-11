Reach Hosts Industry Night to Mark Rebrand of Buzz.ie

Reach one of Ireland’s biggest news media organisations hosted its first brand launch event post-pandemic to celebrate the rebrand of recently acquired website Buzz.ie.

Reach officially acquired Buzz.ie in November 2020 during the pandemic but postponed any face-to-face activities until it was deemed safe by the publisher and health authorities.

Over 110 people from 14 ad agencies along with several readers packed into The Sugar Club in Dublin for an exclusive evening of entertainment including music, comedy and special guest interviews with Sarah McInerney and Philly McMahon.

The night itself was hosted and presented by the site’s new Editor, Mike Sheridan, formerly the editor of Joe and Entertainment.ie.

“We’re very proud of the work we’ve been doing over the last few months with Buzz, so to be able to celebrate that work in person with fans and friends of the site was special,” said Sheridan.

“Thanks to Sarah Mclnerney and Philly McMahon for being such amazing interviews on the night and to our comedy and musical acts for the entertainment.”

Buzz falls under Hugh Crowther’s business unit at Reach Solutions and it has already attracted a number of campaigns from Irish brands.

“We were excited to add Buzz to our portfolio six months ago and Mike and the team have really succeeded in delivering an elite home for everything Irish men need to know about,” says group sales director, Padraig Sugrue.

“We’ve been delighted to partner with big brands such as Coors and Nivea recently and we have a lot of other exciting projects in the pipeline for 2022. We’d like to thank all our clients and agency partners who came out to support us tonight after not being able to meet them for such a long time,” Sugrue added.

To vie a gallery of pictures from the night, click HERE