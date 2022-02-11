Radiocentre Ireland Joins Global Industry Initiative

With World Radio Day set to take place on Sunday, February 13, a new global radio industry initiative called the World Radio Alliance has been set up by a number of trade associations around the world, including Ireland.

The new worldwide group will promote the power of radio around the globe and has been set up at the initiative of egta, Radiocentre Ireland and 13 trade associations in Europe, the USA, Canada and Australia.

According to Ciaran Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland the new initiative will underline the many strengths of radio, its unique marketing power and the media mix opportunities created by audio innovations in ad tech and data.

“This is a fantastic initiative alliance of radio associations and it shows the willingness and need to put radio and audio in the spotlight by highlighting the many strengths of our medium to advertisers, agencies and industry experts alike.”

According to Lucy Barrett, president of World Radio Alliance and client director at Radiocentre UK: “I am honoured to be the first president of the newly formed World Radio Alliance. The time is absolutely right to join forces and speak with a collective voice. Over the last decade we have seen the rise of more commercial audio formats such as music streaming services and podcasts, yet commercial radio’s dominance in the sector remains pretty much intact.

“But, as is so often the case in the world of media, expectations and perceptions relating to the growth of the new formats are disconnected from this reality. As the world has become smaller, with media decisions often taken across whole regions and continents, it’s crucial we come together to tell the success story of radio in a consistent and unified manner.”