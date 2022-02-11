New Judges Join Media Awards Panel as Awards Portal Opens for Entry on Monday

With the Media Awards 2022 open for entry on Monday the 14th February at 3.00pm, a number of new judges have joined the judging panel.

New judges include Ian McShane, McShane Consulting; Cliona Hayes, director of global brand and advertising, Indeed.com; David Douglas, MD, Ebow; Stuart Smith, SVP and MD EMEA, Mediaocean; Juliet McCutcheon, sales director, Channel Factory; Neasa McGuinness, strategy director, Mother London; Joanne McKendry, director of strategic planning & insights, Mammoth; Ian Maxwell, CEO, Converge Digital and Jill McCarron, global marketing head, precision biotics, Novozymes OneHealth and Mollie Fearnon, senior director of Real Chemistry.

The new judges join a heavyweight panel of well-known and respected industry experts that will be presided over by Peter McPartlin, president of the judging panel.

According to the organisers, the closing date for receipt of entries has been set for March 22 at 5.30pm. The gala black-tie event itself will be held in the Industries Hall, the RDS on April 28 2022.

For more information and to enter go to www.mediaawards.ie