Healthy Habits Acquired During Lockdown Here to Stay According to Core Research

As the country continues to adjust to a degree of normality after nearly two years of lockdowns, many of the healthy habits people formed these lockdowns look set to stay according to the latest Health Report from Core Research.

According to the research, three in four people feel healthy and in control of their personal well-being this year while 70% say they now focus on their mental health just as much as their physical health.

The research also shows that 60% of the population exercise at least once a week while monitoring their diet to maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, the report also reveals that people plan to continue to take a more holistic approach towards their health through a variety of self-care and well-being activities including cutting back on social media (29%); embracing the great outdoors by getting out in nature (22%); prioritising enough sleep each night (31%).

Following quality of life (71%) and mental well-being (68%), some of the most important health goals of the adult population for 2022 also include being free of disease (69%); being free of pain (65%) and having lower stress levels (61%).

Since Core began tracking the Irish nations attitudes and behaviours towards health and fitness in 2016, stress has been a dominating emotion in most people’s lives. While it continues to be the emotion most felt by over a quarter (28%) of the adult population in the past 6 months, this is a significant drop compared to 2021 (-8%).

“In 2022 citizens will substitute virtual spaces with physical and sociable outlets. While there is still a demand for wearable fitness devices and tracking via apps, the intended uptake of virtual/online alternatives to working out and talking to friends or family has decreased in favour of visiting gyms and exercise classes,” says Lindsey McAteer, senior research manager and co-author of the report.

“What is most evident from the Core Research HEALTH 2022 report is how we intend to maintain our focus on health. As highlight as one of the five central themes of our PREDICT 22 report, Health and Well-Being is a key component of how people live their life in Ireland. Acknowledging how health incorporates food, fitness and well-being is now fully established in the Irish psyche,” she adds.

To download a copy of Health Report click HERE