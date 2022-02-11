Goosebump Floats New Bulmers Light Campaign

Goosebump has rolled out a new campaign for Bulmers Light called “Floaty Little Devils.”

The campaign will run on TV, Social, Radio, Out of Home, In-store and with a strong presence in the on-trade. There are hot air balloon trips over the Bulmers Orchard also up for grabs, too.

According to Karl Donnelly, marketing director, Bulmers Ireland: “We asked Goosebump for a way to talk about Bulmers Light that communicated its surprisingly low calorie content. However, we also wanted the idea to express the fact that Bulmers Light is in every way, a proper pint of Bulmers. Floaty Little Devils delivers all the key elements of the Bulmers brand story but does it with a Light twist. A twist that is fun and engaging. We’re delighted with the work, we’ve high hopes for it”.

The commercial was directed by Chris Cottam for Pull the Trigger Productions.

According to Mark Nutley, creative partner, Goosebump “Chris and Max Brady were great to work with. Chris has a great comic sensibility, but as an ex-ad guy himself, he never forgets or losses sight of the idea or the objective. Chris directed remotely from LA and everything worked seamlessly.”

Pat Hamill of Goosebump adds: “Windmill Lane did a terrific job on the post production too. We were on a tight budget but everyone loved the idea and wanted to make it fly.

The media is being handled by Starcom.

Credits

Advertiser: Bulmers Ireland

Marketing Director: Karl Donnelly

Brand Manager: Jeff Brennan

Agency: Goosebump

Managing Director: Sarah Love

Creative Partners: Mark Nutley and Pat Hamill

Account Director: Michelle McGreal

Senior Account Manager: Sinead Brennan

Senior Account Executive: Amy Johnson

Planner: Briona McArdle

Digital strategy: Karl Wolahan Stephanie Quilligan

Art Direction: Dave O’Donovan

Music: John Walsh

Production Company: Pull the Trigger

Director: Chris Cottam

Producer: Max Brady

Post House: Windmill Lane

Editor: Lee Hickey

V.O. Recording & Mix: Mark Henry, Number 4