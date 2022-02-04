TAM Ireland to Host Three Lunch and Learn Webinars in February

TAM Ireland is to host a series of three Lunch and Learn webinars this month with the first one kicking off next Wednesday, February 9 at 12.30pm.

The first session will examine the effectiveness of TV advertising and will feature Paul Dervan, CMO at The National Lottery and Shane Lynch marketing manager, Supervalu. In addition, Oscar Kennedy from RTÉ will be on hand and the speakers will talk about the importance of measurement, creativity in addition to the all-important long- versus short-term effects.

The second in the series, is called “TV Beyond the Spot” and it will examine effective ways, beyond spot advertising, that brands can partner with broadcasters. Guest speakers will include Sinead Manly, head of client service at PHD Ireland and Maura Ashe, managing partner of UM Ireland and they will discuss with Frankie Carty, head of agency business, Virgin Media Television, how they have created effective TV sponsorships and partnerships for clients.

The third and final session will take place on Wednesday, February 23 and will feature, Jill Downey, managing director of Core Sponsorship, Conor Gilmore, senior media manager with the specialist media agency Like Charity and Fiona McCann, sales director of Medialink and 4 Sales. The theme of the session is “Rapid Response” and the speakers will discuss the need by more and more advertisers especially, in areas like retail and charity, to generate more immediate results and responses.

According to TAM Ireland, attendees will be given access to the presentations after each event. Prior registration, however, is required.

To register click HERE