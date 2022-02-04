Media Awards 2022 Open for Entry on February 9th

The Media Awards 2022 will be open for entries next Wednesday, February 9. According to the organisers, the closing date for receipt of entries has been set for March 22 at 5.30pm. The gala black-tie event itself will be held in the Industries Hall, the RDS on April 28 2022.

As the countdown to awards continues, a number of other high-profile judges have joined the judging panel over the past week. These include Gavin O’Doherty, marketing specialist and mentor; Ruth Cosgrove, global group marketing & communications director, Smurfit Kappa; Daragh Persse, sponsorship consultant, The Brand Fans; David Tighe, CEO Bauer Media Group, Northern Ireland; Liam Kavanagh, former MD, The Irish Times; Jill McGrath, CEO, TAM Ireland; Suzanne McElligot, CEO, IAB Ireland; Lucy Murray, CX and Marketing Director, An Post; Fiona Fagan, head of marketing, Lidl Ireland and Aisling Walsh, marketing director, Butler’s Chocolates.

Last week, the organisers of Media Awards 2022 also announced the appointment of the first batch of judges. These included Colin Gottlieb, founder of Manning Gotlieb OMD in the UK and currently chief revenue officer for LADBible Group; Dee Forbes, director general RTÉ; Carina Moran, head of strategy Yahoo! UK & Ireland; Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director, iZest Marketing; Dianne Newman, CEO RAM UK; Geoff Lyons, CEO, PML Group; Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI; Brendan Hughes, CEO, Optily; Aoide Hudson, managing director, Talon Ireland; Cian Kennedy, co-founder, elm and Cathy O’Donohue, managing director, Pluto. Additional judges will be announced over the coming weeks.

For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie