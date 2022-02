The entry deadline for All Ireland Marketing Awards, which are organised by the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII) is next Thursday, February 10.

Entries can be submitted online HERE

The shortlist will be published on Thursday, March 10 and the event itself will be held in May.

Sponsors include Accenture, AIB, Foras na Gaeilge, Google, Mediahuis, Mintel, RTE Media Sales, SuperValu and Verve.