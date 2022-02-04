Competition Heats Up as 98FM and 2FM Introduce Major Scheduling Changes

With competition for younger listeners amongst the country’s top radio stations showing no signs of slowing down, both the Bauer Media-owned 98FM and RTÉ 2FM have announced some major changes to their scheduling.

For its part, 98FM, one of Dublin’s biggest radio stations, has rolled out a new brand identity and a new tagline of Dublin’s Good Times, 98FM. Other changes include the arrival of Samantha Mumba, who will present a Saturday night music show called ‘Good Time Anthems’ which kicks off this weekend.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining the team at 98FM. As someone who grew up listening to the station and literally calling in with song requests so I could record them on my tape recorder this is a lovely full circle,” says Mumba.

Meanwhile, across its weekday and weekend schedule, 98FM has added some new faces and voices to its line-up including Leanne Hanafin who will present weekday evenings and Níamh Ní Chróinín and Andy Gleeson who join weekends on the station. As well as landing a new Saturday show, Ní Chrónin will also host a revamped “Totally Irish” on Sundays between 9-11pm. Elsewhere Karl Dawson can now be heard every Saturday and Sunday morning on 98FM between 7-10am. In addition, the station has added Dublin actor and playwright Emmet Kirwan as one of its station voiceovers.

According to James Brownlow, managing editor, music & entertainment, Bauer Media Audio Ireland: “With Dublin’s Good Times, 98FM is for a Dublin audience who, in the noughties, were out discovering life, having their first big relationships, holidays, responsibility free and just living their best life! As the country feels like it’s heading towards the Good Times again, we’re bringing a format to the market that is super focused on delivering nothing but Good Time anthems and experiences all day every day. There is nothing like 98FM in the Dublin market for audiences, I’m confident listeners are going to love how it makes you feel.

Meanwhile RTÉ’s 2FM has announced that the comedy duo The Two Johnnies will host a new drivetime show called “Drive It with the 2 Johnnies” which will broadcast between 3-6pm midweek, beginning on February 21.

According to the duo: “This show is gonna be for the man in the van, the parents minding kids eating the light switches off the wall, the students pretending to study, those laying blocks or curling locks. For listeners who are on their commute home, or if they’re home alone, walking the dog, or out for a jog. For the farmers, the sandwich makers, the chicken roll eaters, those in the truck, the bus, the car or working from home commuting to the kitchen. From the lads drinking tay in Mountmellick,. to the women in Rathdowney wondering where the outlet centre went – this show is for everyone,” s

“2FM is moving house for evening drive and we are off to Cahir! We have been listening to the 2 Johnnies for the last number of years and 2FM is thrilled to welcome them to the station. The lads have incredible chemistry and content. I believe the 2FM audience will love them. So with the show coming daily from South Tipp, it really proves that 2FM is ‘The Sound of The Nation,” adds Dan Healy, head of 2FM.