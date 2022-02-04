Closing Date for TAMI Awards Set for March 25

TAM Ireland has announced that The Tamis will take place on Thursday May 19 with the entry deadline for the annual awards programme set for Friday, March 25 at 4.30pm.

According to TAM Ireland, the shortlist will be published on April 19.

The TAMIs are designed to recognise and celebrate inspired uses of TV advertising and entries are open to Irish campaigns only.

There are five categories to enter while an additional award, the Grand Prix, is chosen by the judges from the category winners and shortlists. The winner of the Grand Prix will win €100,000 worth of airtime for their brand. The 2021 winners were Starcom, part of Core, and the National Lottery.

To find out more and to enter click HERE