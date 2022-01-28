Media Awards 2022 Scheduled for April 28 in RDS

The Media Awards 2022 will take place on April 28 in Dublin’s RDS, according to the organisers.

One of the key fixtures in the annual advertising and marketing calendar, the Awards are now in their 11th year and celebrate the very best impactful ideas, thinking and innovation from within the wider media industry in Ireland.

The Media Awards 2022 will open for entry within the next two weeks and once again industry veteran Peter McPartlin (below) has been chosen as the independent chairman of the judging panel. A full list of all the categories will be published next week.

The organisers have also confirmed that a number of judges have also joined the panel with more to be announced over the coming weeks. The judges who have been confirmed include Colin Gottlieb, founder of Manning Gotlieb OMD in the UK and currently chief revenue officer for LADBible Group; Dee Forbes, director general RTÉ; Carina Moran, head of strategy Yahoo! UK & Ireland; Eamon Fitzpatrick, managing director, iZest Marketing; Dianne Newman, CEO RAM UK; Geoff Lyons, CEO, PML Group; Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI; Brendan Hughes, CEO, Optily; Aoide Hudson, managing director, Talon Ireland; Cian Kennedy, co-founder, elm and Cathy O’Donohue, managing director, Pluto.

For more information visit www.mediaawards.ie