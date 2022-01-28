IAPI Launches 2022 Cannes Young Lions Competition

The 2022 Cannes Young Lions was officially launched earlier this week

In 2022, IAPI will be selecting seven teams to represent Ireland across the categories of Print, Media, Public Relations, Film, Digital, Design and Young Marketers.

During this week’s event, IAPI informed aspiring entrants that the event would be once again hosted online while the age limit has been extended by one year to 31.

IAPI will still bring all seven winning teams to the festival in June as their prize but the international competition will already have run over a three-week period from 16th May to 7th June prior to travel

This years’ sponsors are DMG Media, Radiocentre Ireland, PRII, PRCA, Pull the Trigger, Sky Media Ireland, Meta, Smurfit Kappa and Core.

According to Katherine Ryan, programme director, IAPI: “This competition is one of my favourite IAPI activities and I missed running the national heat so much in 2021. I am so happy to see it back. I can’t wait to see the work that the teams will produce this year for our chosen charities which will be revealed on the briefing day on Friday 18thFebruary. We hope you’ll be able to take part and best of luck.”

To watch the launch of the 2022 Cannes Young Lions, click HERE

Meanwhile IAPI has announced that it is once again partnering with The Open Doors Initiative. According to Keith O’Connor: “Under the banner of “Break into Advertising” IAPI & Open Doors want to provide 15 individuals with online training that is launching in March 2022. The training will be provided over a three-week period, conducted by participating IAPI members and The Open Doors Initiative.

“Following this training, we will partner the 15 students with 15 agencies. The programme helps to support marginalised groups in accessing training, work experience, mentoring and employment. By the end of the programme, we aim to see each pairing result in a 3-month paid internship,” he adds.

The announcement was made earlier this week at an online event during which IAPI also published a review of its 2021 diversity and inclusion activities.

According to Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI: “IAPI will continue supporting and promoting our industry and fostering a culture of strategic leadership, creativity, and innovation within our members. IAPI will continue to make efforts to diversify our talent pool, to ensure there is correct representation across agency, production, and in front of the camera, and to give a strong voice to the future of our industry.”

To view IAPI’s Review click HERE