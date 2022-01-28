Core Joins the Dots With New Podcast Series

Core is set to release the first episode in a new podcast series it has created called Join the Dots, next Tuesday, February 1.

The series will explore themes such as collaboration, creativity and connection and the podcasts will be hosted and produced by Core’s editorial and social lead, Maeve Heslin; marketing director, Finian Murphy; head of social & content strategy, Hannah-Louise Dunne and client partner, Jonny Boyle.

The first episode next Tuesday will feature an interview with Molly King from Other Voices who will talk about one of the country’s most beloved festivals. Compelling interviews with Kinzen’s Mark Little as well as artist and activist Joe Caslin will follow in subsequent weeks.

“We’re very excited to get this project off the ground. We’re all big podcast fans, so it’s been fascinating to build one from scratch. Episode 1 coincides nicely with the world of arts and culture re-opening, which we are very excited about. There’s definitely a lot of positivity in the air, so it’s a great time for us to launch. We really hope that listeners enjoy the podcast,” says Maeve Heslin, editorial & social lead at Core,

Join the Dots is available on both Spotify and iTunes or wherever you get your podcasts.