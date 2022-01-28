Bloom Rolls Out New Irish Campaign for Platin Casino

Bloom has rolled out a new campaign for the online gaming brand PlatinCasino. The will go out through TV, press, digital, social and radio.

Headquartered in Malta, Platin Casino is a global challenger brand and operates in a number of other European countries.

“The team at Platin Casino has a real sense of fun. This is reflected in the brand and was apparent when we first met to discuss their plans for the Irish market,” says David Quinn, managing partner, Bloom.

“They had just done a campaign in the UK where they were looking to recruit someone to watch every episode of the Simpsons and we wanted to reflect this sense of play and fun in the work we produced for them here.”

“Our new campaign entitled ‘So, you wanna play?’ goes live this week on TV and online. We just shot a new television ad featuring a pair of competing buskers. It was produced by Rocket Science and directed by Jamie Lane. It is supported by radio, press and social. Comms planning was co-ordinated by Dave Harland,” says Michael Walsh, creative director.

“They also wanted to sponsor an Irish sports team or person. We suggested Brendan Doyle – the Irish winter sports skeleton athlete. They love what he’s trying to do, his vision, and sheer courage – and are delighted to be able to support him,” adds Damian Penco, managing partner.

Credits

Client: Platin Casino

Creative Agency: Bloom

Creative Director: Michael Walsh

Copywriter: Gerry Kennedy

Account Directors: Damian Penco /David Quinn

Production Company: Rocket Science Productions

Director: Jamie Lane

Producer: Eoghan Ryan / Helen Barry Duke

Post Production: Jennifer Connolly, Penco Post

Soundmix: Dean Jones, Scimitar Sound

Media & Comms Planning: David Harland