BBDO Dublin Strengthens Creative Team with Appointments of Bairbre McGlade and Eoin Conlon

BBDO Dublin has made a number of key appointments to its creative team including those of Bairbre McGlade and Eoin Conlon who join as creative directors with the agency.

Bairbre McGlade is an award-winning creative, ICAD board member and 2021 recipient of the IAPI Female Futures Fund bursary and she has joined from Boys+Girls where she has worked for the last 12 years.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be joining BBDO Dublin and I look forward to working with the team there to build on the agency’s legacy of great creative work,” she says.

Eoin Conlon, meanwhile, has also joined as creative director. An award-winning creative, he won Ireland’s first D&AD yellow pencil for “Writing in Advertising.” He previously worked as a senior copywriter for Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive since 2017.

Eoin Conlon, meanwhile, has also joined as creative director. An award-winning creative, he won Ireland’s first D&AD yellow pencil in ‘Writing for Advertising.’

“BBDO Dublin has a rich history of great Irish creative work and I’m excited about making some more,” Conlon says.

Elsewhere, Donal Gaughran joins BBDO from Connelly Partners where he worked as a copywriter, having worked across accounts like 123.ie, Audi, Expressway and Shannon Airport. Prior to making the move into creative in 2020, he worked as an account executive at Chemistry. In addition, BBDO has appointed Ria Loughlin as creative traffic manage, having previously worked with digital agencies Huge and Publicis Sapient in London.

According to executive creative director, Shane O’Brien: “I’m delighted to welcome even more creative talent to BBDO Dublin. Bairbre and Eoin are internationally award-winning creative heavyweights who have worked on some of my favourite campaigns of the last few years. Along with Donal, who is an amazing young talent, and Ria, all four strengthen the department and meet our mantra of delivering world class ideas that speak with a local voice.”

Clients of BBDO Dublin include Tourism Northern Ireland, Lidl, Diageo, the GAA, RSA (Road Safety Authority), EBS, VW, Eirgrid, and IDA Ireland.