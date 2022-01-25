Aidan Greene to Become CEO of Core as Alan Cox Steps Down

Aidan Greene is set to become the new CEO of Core in April after the decision by Alan Cox to step down from the job.

Cox’s decision to step down is part of a planned succession strategy and he will leave the company to launch a new software business specialising in the area of business transformation.

“I have enjoyed my time in Core immensely,” says Cox. “It has been a great privilege to work with so many wonderful people within the organisation itself and across the clients, media owners and other partners that I have collaborated with over the last 15 years. I am delighted that the Board has chosen Aidan Greene to take over; he is an exceptional practitioner and will be a brilliant CEO. The company has a very exciting future ahead,” he adds.

Since his appointment as Deputy CEO in 2014, Greene has worked alongside Cox to lead a team that has transformed Core from a number of media agencies, to a growing business providing full-solution services to the marketing communications sector across areas like creative, research, sponsorship, strategy and data.

Apart from being deputy CEO of Core, Greene is a former managing director of media planning and buying agency, MediaVest (now called Spark Foundry). He also launched the direct response media agency, Clear Blue Water, in 2005, before taking the reins of MediaVest in 2007. Prior to this he also worked in Ogilvy & Mather and Carat. He also spent two years as President of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners of Ireland (IAPI) and is currently Chairperson of the Board of the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival. He has also lectured in the Dublin Institute of Technology and the Fitzwilliam Institute.

For his part, Cox has been one of the industry’s leading figures in recent years. A passionate believer in the power of marketing and advertising, he has also championed the importance of research and has been a staunch advocate of the need for the industry to embrace education and training at a pivotal time in its evolution.

“Working with Alan has been an invaluable experience. He is an incredible leader whose expertise and friendship I have valued over the years,” says Greene.

“His understanding of the ever-changing media industry landscape and his passion for learning and development to meet the needs of our clients and team is something I will continue. I’m looking forward to this new role and am confident that alongside Core’s established and experienced leadership team, we are in a unique position to offer clients a truly collaborative, more powerful solution.”

Patrick Coveney, Chair of Core’s Board of Directors adds: “On behalf of the Board of Core, we are delighted to appoint Aidan as our new CEO. In addition to his outstanding leadership skills, he has a wealth of media industry and agency experience as well as a significant track record in organisation building, strategy, talent development, fostering diversity, and change management. Working alongside Alan over the past decade, Aidan has been central to the extraordinary transformation of Core. We all look forward to working with him as CEO to lead Core into the next phase of growth and development. Aidan is also just a super person, with the values, drive, humility and followership to be a great CEO.”

“Of course, I would also like to thank Alan for his extraordinary commitment, skill and contribution to building the Core of today over the past 15 years. It has been a privilege and pleasure to work with him and we wish him every success in his future endeavours,” Coveney concluded.