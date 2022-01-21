Mediaworks Partners With Adworld.ie to Launch Dynamic Calendar of Events for 2022

In partnership with AdWorld.ie, Mediaworks, part of Core, has developed a dynamic tool for marketers to stay up to date with all the latest events taking place in 2022. The calendar of everts will be updated on an ongoing basis and will “live” on Adworld.ie where users can get up to date information about a wide range of cultural, social and sporting events that are taking place in 2022.

According to Paul Moran, managing director, Mediaworks: “Ever since the first version, back in 1996, Mediaworks’ Useful Dates has supplied details on a broad range of key events, holiday periods and sports fixtures to help plan both personal and professional calendars for the Irish marketing community. Our latest 2022 version lists over 220 dates which are worth noting. This list remains a work in progress as on an ongoing basis across any year, dates and venues change while we also welcome the inclusion of new additions. Mediaworks will update this list every fortnight so this digital version should hopefully capture the most up to date relevant details. When planning marketing communications or events, we hope this calendar provides the wider marketing and communications industry with some context and inform them of what is taking place in the lives of the general public. Hopefully, they will also find it to be of benefit.”

Click HERE to see the Calendar of Events