BBDO Dublin Rolls Out First Campaign for Chill Insurance

Chill Insurance has launched its biggest cross-platform advertising campaign to date. Created by BBDO Dublin, which won the creative account for Chill in November 2021, the new campaign will run across RTÉ, Virgin Media, C4 and Sky networks as well as video on demand. The ads will also be broadcast during key programming such as the Guinness Six Nations and Dancing with the Stars.

The animated ads feature the Blue Footy Booby, a bird that is native to the Galapagos Islands, performing an elaborate and comical dance to woo their partner, a metaphor for the annual ritual dance that customers go through when it comes to renewing their insurance every year. “Why go to all that effort for someone who doesn’t care?” the narrator asks.

“Creatively, Chill has always delivered their hard-hitting messages in comical scenarios, and we decided to rise to the challenge with the Blue Footed Booby. It’s a funny idea that perfectly encapsulates the dance that insurance customers go through. We’re very proud of the campaign. This is stand-out work which will drive the brand forward,” says Shane O’Brien, executive creative director at BBDO Dublin

Fergal Lynch, head of marketing at Chill adds: “We are very proud of how we had grown Chill over the last six or seven years, but we needed to change gears to reflect Chill’s new place in the insurance category. This new spot is a brave step but an ambitious one, with BBDO matching our ambition for the business’s future growth.”

