Verve|Showrunner Wins Tayto Business for 2022 Summer Campaign

Verve|Showrunner, the culture and entertainment arm of Verve, has picked up the Tayto account for the brand’s 2022 summer campaign.

The account win follows a competitive pitch, with the brief focused on engaging the brand with a new demographic.

Verve|Showrunner was set up during lockdown in 2020 to give Verve a new entertainment-led offering and since then it has already produced work for Guinness GB, AIB, Gala, Bean & Goose, and Vhi. The latter picked up the agency’s first Kinsale Shark Award last September.

The agency is headed up by Sam Moorhead, Mikey Fleming and Jane Gray, along with Verve founder Ronan Traynor. Moorehead and Fleming, creative partners for the last 10 years, moved to Verve in 2020 in order to set up the new offering, having previously worked for Boys + Girls.

“Working with an iconic and intrinsically Irish brand like Tayto is a really exciting challenge to take on. As a company, Tayto shares our ambition, vision and love of creative work, so we’re looking forward to the collaborative process,” says Moorehead.

“We are very excited to work with Verve Showrunner for our 2022 Tayto Masterbrand campaign. Throughout the pitch process, the team illustrated clear understanding of our objectives, our target audience and we believe will deliver a campaign that will engage and resonate with this audience,” adds Carol McCaghy, marketing manager, Tayto.