Mindshare Strengthens Strategy Division With New Appointments

Mindshare has made a number of key appointments to the agency following on from its recent rebrand and a broadening of its service offering from purely media-specific services to a more all-encompassing marketing consultancy offering.

As part of this shift, Renata Cardetas has been appointed as the agency’s strategy director. Cardetas has held senior strategic planning positions in Denstu and MOL in Brazil and brings a wealth of experience in creative, branding and PR to bolster the strategic offering for Mindshare’s client base.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Renata join us. Renata’s experience includes creative, PR and branding. This skill set is immensely valuable as we widen our strategic offering for our clients,” says Chris Cashen, managing partner of Mindshare.

In addition to the appointment of Cardetas, Ciara O’ Connor has moved from her account director position in Mindshare to the newly created position of junior strategy director. O’Connor joined Mindshare in 2016, and has worked with clients like Unilever, Failte Ireland, Tesco and Suntory. She also joins Cardetas and Cashen in the newly-formed strategic unit within the agency.

“At Mindshare we encourage staff to move within the agency to areas which best channel their experience and passion. Moving to the strategic unit is a perfect move for Ciara and we believe we now have one of the most well-rounded strategic offering available” says Ken Nolan, Mindshare’s chief operating officer.