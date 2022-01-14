Folk Wunderman Thompson Reveals the Secret Ingredient in New Brennans’ Campaign

Folk Wunderman Thompson has kicked off 2022 with a new campaign for Brennans Bread. Called ‘Bakers Day Off’ the campaign celebrates the bakers from Brennans’ bakery as they prepare for the bakery’s annual day off.

The campaign is running across TV, OOH, digital video, radio and social media.

The TV spot is narrated by a friend of “Old Mister Brennan” and the viewer sees Old Mister Brennan briefly preparing in the mirror as he prepares his entrance to the annual soiree, where we are introduced to the various bakers at Brennans. Their commitment to and passion for their trade are the reasons why everything baked is ‘Better with Brennans’.

According to Karl Waters, creative partner, Folk Wunderman Thompson: “When we found out that Brennans’ Bakery is open every single day of the year, bar one day – we used this as our inspiration for the campaign. It got us thinking about what could happen when all the bakers across the Brennans’ range actually had a day off together.”

“The reason we can say moments are ‘Better with Brennans’ is because of the fresh, great tasting, wide range of products we have to offer consumers for all occasions. The tireless dedication, passion and craft of our bakers is why Brennans is a firm favourite of Irish households now and in the future,” adds Ivan Hammond, head of marketing, Brennans.

CREDITS

Client: Brennans

Head of Marketing: Ivan Hammond

Agency: Folk Wunderman Thompson

Creative Partner: Kark Waters

Art Director: Conor Staunton

Copywriters: Ciaran Ó Súilleabháin/Donal O’Higgins

Director: Martin Lliev

Strategic Planner: Eimear Fitzmaurice

Account Team: Anne-Marie Healy, Matty Kavanagh

Production: Screen Brothers

Media: Mindshare