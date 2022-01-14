Consumer Confidence Dented by Omicron According to B&A Research

The omicron variant is having an impact on consumer confidence according to the latest wave of research from B&A.

This wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 20th of November to the 1st of December​.

Consumer confidence is down from November to December, following the emergence of the new Omicron variant and rising case numbers.​ Consumer confidence is now at -33, down from -14 in November and well below pre covid averages.​

Spend intention also sees a decline, from -14 in November to -21 for December.​

Outlook for value of personal assets, income and savings remain stable compared to November. ​

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,036 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland.​ All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online barometer from the 20th of November to the 1st of December​.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Jimmy Larsen and Pooja Sankhe: jimmy@banda.ie and pooja@banda.ie