Consumer Confidence Dented by Omicron According to B&A Research

The omicron variant is having an impact on consumer confidence according to the latest wave of research from B&A.
This wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer was conducted from the 20th of November to the 1st of December.
Consumer confidence is down from November to December, following the emergence of the new Omicron variant and rising case numbers. Consumer confidence is now at -33, down from -14 in November and well below pre covid averages.
Spend intention also sees a decline, from -14 in November to -21 for December.
Outlook for value of personal assets, income and savings remain stable compared to November.
Survey results are based on a sample of 1,036 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class, and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s online barometer from the 20th of November to the 1st of December.
For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Jimmy Larsen and Pooja Sankhe: jimmy@banda.ie and pooja@banda.ie