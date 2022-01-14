Cannes Young Lions Set for January 17 Launch

The 2022 IAPI Cannes Young Lions will be launched at an online event on January 27, 2022.

Once again IAPI will be entering seven teams again this year across different categories (See below)

The Cannes Young Lions is open to anyone working in the industry who is 30 or under. In the past, Ireland has met with some success in the international event which will take place as part of this year’s Cannes Lions Festival running from May 17 until May 28.

At the launch event on January 27, IAPI will outline changes to this year’s competition format as well as offer hints and tips from previous entrants on what makes a winning entry.

Apart from January 27, other key dates include February 18 when the charity briefing takes place and February 20 which is the entry deadline. Then, starting on March 21 and concluding on March 25 the shortlisted winners will make their presentations with the winners showcase set for April 22.

The seven categories are as follows:

Film: Sponsored by Pull the Trigger and Sky Ireland

Print: Sponsored by DMG Media

PR: Sponsored by PRII / PRCA

Media: Sponsored by Radio Centre Ireland

Design: Sponsored by Smurfit Kappa

Digital: Sponsored by Facebook

Young Marketers: Sponsored by Core

For more information on the Cannes Young Lions 2022 event click HERE