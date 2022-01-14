April Redmond to Speak at MII’s Next Marketing Breakfast Event

April Redmond April Redmond, global brand vice-president at Unilever, will be the guest speaker at the Marketing Institute’s Marketing Breakfast Series which will take place next Wednesday, January 19.

The theme of Redmond’s talk will be “how you can put your company and brand on track to be a force for good” and she will outline five things marketers and their brands can do to make an impact.

As vice president at Unilever – a role she took up in January 2017- she is responsible globally for Knorr, one of Unilever’s largest brands. Her job spans a broad range of geographic regions including Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, Russia, North Asia, and South East Asia.

Her key responsibilities include annual delivery of the global brand vision, strategy and plan, global brand performance, and global brand tracking/ measurement. On top of these core responsibilities, she also plays a key role on the Foods & Refreshment leadership team, shaping the overall business strategy for the division as well as on the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan steering team, shaping Unilever’s holistic business strategy. Prior to joining Unilever, she was CMO with Kerry Foods. In addition, she has also held senione marketing roles with companies like Diagoe and Coca Cola.

The Marketing Breakfast series is sponsored by MCCP.

