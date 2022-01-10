Exterion Media in Ireland and NI Rebrands as Global

Exterion Media in Ireland and Northern Ireland has re-branded as Global.

Global is one of the largest media and entertainment companies in Europe and acquired Exterion Media in 2018 but the Irish operations continued to trade under the well-known Exterion brand.

Since the 2018 acquisition, Global has grown its outdoor advertising portfolio across the island of Ireland as well as the UK. Global also owns a portfolio of radio stations in the UK including stations such as Heart, Capital, Smooth and Classic FM. It also owns the digital advertising exchange, DAX.

In Ireland, the company is responsible for marketing and managing the CIÉ Group’s Outdoor advertising estate – the largest of its kind in the country – and includes Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann and Iarnród Éireann. The extensive inventory comprises both traditional roadside and commuter billboards, transit and digital outdoor formats.

Global in Ireland has long-term partnerships with Croke Park and the GAA in the management of their stadia advertising inventory. A significant part of the company’s portfolio is invested in premium retail malls and shopping centres, delivering the country’s largest shopper audience footfall figures. These include ng Dundrum Town Centre, The Square Tallaght, Blanchardstown, Liffey Valley, ILAC Centre, Pavilions Swords and Mahon Point. The company’s portfolio also includes Aircoach, Dunnes Stores and Supervalu.

In Northern Ireland, Global has more than 5,000 sites made up of traditional roadside and retail billboards, digital screens and buses reaching individuals in every postcode area across Northern Ireland. It is the sole provider of bus advertising in the region with an exclusive partnership with transport provider, Translink. The company manages Belfast City’s largest on-street digital screen network through partnerships with BT and Urban Innovation, placing advertisers in the heart of the city centre.

“Becoming part of the Global family will benefit advertisers from increased investment in asset development and research in Ireland. The additional resource and technical advances that being part of Global brings will support our plans for continued growth and development,” says Colin Leahy (above), managing director of Global in Ireland.