Out \ Look: The Power of Classic OOH Formats

James Byrne of PML looks at the enduring power of the classic outdoor format and some of the trends that are emerging in 2022.

We kick off the new year with some fresh research from our iQ programme, investigating the noticeability of OOH formats among key demographic groups. This week our focus is on classic roadside formats with further data to follow next week on the retail and transport environments.

In partnership with Ipsos MRBI, our insights team at PML Group surveyed 300 Dubliners, aged 16-54, in December 2021. A large majority of respondents – 72% – agreed that they regularly noticed advertising on bus shelters. A major attraction for brands on OOH is the connection to a young, mobile audience and that is reflected in the 88% agreement levels among 16–24-year-olds in respect to noticing bus shelter advertising. For females in this age group, the agreement levels hit a staggering 93%. Bus shelters would also be among the best performing formats in our ongoing Impact research programme, which measures the recall of individual OOH campaigns by format.

Despite the number of large billboards decreasing in recent years, their ability to attract attention remains stellar. In this study, almost 70% of respondents said they notice billboards regularly, peaking at 81% among 16-24s. Males had higher levels than females (72% v 63%), with a top score among 16-24s, at 82%. Unsurprisingly, therefore, single people were more likely to agree than married people and when it comes to area of residence, noticeability of billboards is highest among those in North Co. Dublin.

It isn’t only long-standing roadside formats that is drawing public attention – new, digital roadside formats are also proving effective. Half of males have noticed ads on a digital bridge in Dublin city centre in the ‘past few weeks’ and that figures hits 63% among males 25-34. Four bridges were relaunched as digital opportunities in the summer of 2021. Last year also saw the launch of Adshel Live digital phone kiosks in towns and cities across the country. 44% of our Dublin sample of 16–24-year-olds are noticing ads on the kiosks regularly. By location, those residing in South Dublin were most likely to notice them regularly, at 38%.

Healthy Eating to the Fore across OOH Plant

It’s the beginning of a new year, a time when many people reflect on the past year and set goals for the year ahead. In the last few years Veganuary has developed into an international month long initiative that encourages people to try a vegan diet during January and beyond.

On OOH this week, brands are planting seeds and tapping into this growing market.

The Happy Pear (fresh from their win in the celebrity edition of Ireland’s Fittest Family) have taken to 6 Sheets nationwide to encourage everyone to eat more plant-based. The Happy Pear started out back in 2004 with Steve, Dave, a tiny shop and a dream of helping people to eat more veg. Fast forward 15 years, it now consists of over 40 products, a suite of online courses, two wholefood retail cafes and shops, a range of cookbooks, a farm, a roastery and a community of over 1 million people living healthier!

McDonald’s is promoting its vegan McPlant burger which is now available in all branches across the UK and Ireland. The new offering has been created alongside Beyond Meat and took more than three years of research and development before its launch.

In a POS led campaign, Denny is showcasing meal solutions for its meat free sausages, mince and burger ranges. A mix of classic and digital formats create a retail presence to remind and prompt shoppers during that crucial last window of influence prior to purchase.

Keelings has started the new year with a bright, upbeat OOH campaign wishing their customers a Happy Januberry. The fruit producer is encouraging shoppers to keep their eyes peeled for special packs in stores so they can fill their trolleys (and their plates!) with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre this month. Consumers are also being urged to follow the brand on social media for interesting facts, delicious recipes and tips to get off to the berry best start to the new year.

KFC has taken to the streets of Ireland to announce that its vegan burger is making a return to its menu — and this time it’s permanent.

These campaigns are great examples of timely messages delivered at prime moments throughout the day, and over the course of a month, delivering real-time marketing and generating resonance with the audience.

Power Plays – OOH in 2022

https://pmlgroup.ie/content/powerplay2022/

2022 is a year for brands to truly harness the power of OOH. The medium that’s now at forefront of captivating audiences through a mix of data and creativity, delivering communications that are more relevant, engaging and rewarding for consumers. Power Plays showcases the attributes that will drive the medium forward and enhance the connection between brand and consumer in 2022 and beyond. Read the full document by clicking the image above.