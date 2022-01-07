Cosgrove and O’Flaherty Appointed Joint Creative Directors at Javelin

Javelin has appointed Cathal O’Flaherty and Adrian Cosgrove as joint creative directors of the agency.

In the past, O’Flaherty has worked with agencies like Chemistry and Ogilvy One while Cosgrove worked with Owens DDB. Both creative directors will also join the board of the independent full-service agency.

“On behalf of myself and the Javelin Board I’d like to say how happy we are to see both Cathal and Adrian take the position, from a personal and professional point of view. Both have an incredible body of award-winning creative work and experience, much of it here at Javelin as well as in previous roles. They also have the integrity and passion for their work that has always been a hallmark of Javelin people,” says Joe Dobbin, founder and managing director of the agency.

“It is a challenging and exciting time to be in a creative business. I’m looking forward to working alongside Adrian as we continue to help develop Javelin’s offering as an independent Irish agency,” adds Cathal O’Flaherty.

“Our ambition is to build on Javelin’s reputation as a creative-led agency, where everything we do for our clients flows from great ideas forged through smart insights,” adds Adrian Cosgrove.