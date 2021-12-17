Failte Ireland to Sponsor RTÉ Weather for Three Years

Failte Ireland is the new sponsor of RTÉ Weather following a three-year sponsorship deal that was brokered by Mindshare.

The sponsorship is part of Fáilte Ireland’s Keep Discovering campaign and will kick off in January 2022.

The deal revolves around pre and post-roll sponsorship stings around all TV, online and social forecasts including sponsorship of the RTE Weather & Climate podcast – with over 100 weather forecasts per week as well as print advertising in the RTE Guide.

According to the broadcaster, since January of this year, RTÉ weather bulletins following the main news programmes (One O’Clock News, Six One News and Nine O’Clock News) on RTÉ One and RTÉ One +1 have reached 84% of all viewers, equivalent to over 3.7 Million people having seen the RTÉ weather forecast at least once since January

“We are thrilled that Fáilte Ireland will sponsor Weather on RTÉ television and online from January 2022. This is an exciting new partnership and we love how Failté Ireland have embraced the opportunity and worked closely with us to ensure that the sponsorship will resonate with the RTÉ audience, while highlighting the opportunities that abound to explore, experience and keep discovering our beautiful country,” says Geraldine O’Leary, commercial director, RTÉ.

“Domestic tourism is the foundation stone of Ireland’s tourism sector and it will be critical to its recovery. Fáilte Ireland’s strategic sponsorship of RTÉ Weather will enable our central message of holidaying at home to reach hundreds of thousands of viewers every week,” adds Paul Kelly CEO Fáilte Ireland.

“Our message will be watched daily in hundreds of thousands of living rooms across the country and will inspire people to ‘Keep Discovering’ Ireland’s huge range of incredible destinations and experiences. It will encourage more people to choose a domestic holiday and in doing so support local businesses, local jobs and communities throughout the country,” he adds.

“Mindshare is delighted to have secured the RTÉ Weather sponsorship on behalf of Failte Ireland. This is the most prestigious sponsorship in Irish media and we look forward to working with both Failte Ireland and RTÉ in placing it at the heart of our communications strategy over the next number of years,” says Dave Bruen, managing partner, Mindshare.