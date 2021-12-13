Rothco Wins Three Awards at Eurobest 2021

Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, has won three Eurobest awards for its “Saylists” initiative, a collaboration with Warner Music and Apple Music that helps young people with speech difficulties.

The results were announced today, December 13 while the Grand Prix awards will be announced on December 15.

Rothco picked up a Gold in the Creative Data category, a Silver on the Healthcare category and a Bronze in Digital Craft. The agency had been shortlisted seven times and was the only Irish agency to make the shortlist.

Earlier this year Rothco bagged four awards at Cannes for the same campaign, including a coveted Grand Prix in the creative data category.

A total of 593 entries made the Eurobest shortlist from a total of 2662 submissions.